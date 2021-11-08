Lamphun’s Grand Lantern Fest beckons

The Grand Lantern Festival in Lamphun is held annually during Loy Krathong, known in the North as "Yi Peng".
Yi means "two" and peng stands for a "full moon day".
The most important spot for the Grand Lantern Festival is at Wat Phrathat Haripunchai Woramahawihan. People normally offer lanterns as a form of worship to a relic of the Buddha, which brings a rare, colourful touch to the atmosphere as around 10,000 lanterns are lit as offerings.
The Buddha relic is specially for Lamphun locals and people born in the Year of the Rooster. The relic has been in evidence for 500 years since the era of King Tilokaraj.
The origin of the Grand Lantern Festival is unknown but lanterns were used in ancient times to decorate and light up houses and footpaths and as a way of worshipping fire for prosperity, protection and a happy life.
Residents or tourists normally hang lanterns at two main spots – Phra Nang Chamathewi Monument and Wat Phrathat Haripunchai Woramahawihan.
Tourists can also write their names and wishes on their lanterns and hang them at designated spots for good luck.
There are many types of Lanna lanterns, from Dhammajak to star and jar lanterns to diamond ones. They are usually made from bamboo sticks with mulberry paper or calico fabric and beautifully decorated with silver or gold paper – an art passed down through the generations.
So if you can, do not pass up the opportunity to visit this Northern province anytime until November 19.
Published : November 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
