Lamphun’s Grand Lantern Fest beckons

Yi means "two" and peng stands for a "full moon day".

The most important spot for the Grand Lantern Festival is at Wat Phrathat Haripunchai Woramahawihan. People normally offer lanterns as a form of worship to a relic of the Buddha, which brings a rare, colourful touch to the atmosphere as around 10,000 lanterns are lit as offerings.

The Buddha relic is specially for Lamphun locals and people born in the Year of the Rooster. The relic has been in evidence for 500 years since the era of King Tilokaraj.

The origin of the Grand Lantern Festival is unknown but lanterns were used in ancient times to decorate and light up houses and footpaths and as a way of worshipping fire for prosperity, protection and a happy life.