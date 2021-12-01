Get set for dazzling light spectacle

The annual light festival by Time Out Bangkok is making a comeback after an absence of two years.
The Awakening Bangkok festival this year is more special than ever, as it is set to be held in other provinces aside from the metropolis.
Here’s the festival schedule:
• December 2021, in Sam Yan district right in the heart of the capital.
• January 2022, the largest set of the festival in Bangkok’s Charoenkrung district.
• February to March 2022, urban partygoers can enjoy the festival from Soi Nana through Yaowarat to Khaosan Road.
• May 2022, the first showcase outside of the capital in Khon Kaen province.
• November 2022, capture state-of-the-art lighting installations in Chiang Mai while enjoying the winter breeze.
• December 2022, the festival is set to make its way back to Bangkok’s Charoen Krung.
Source: Time Out Bangkok
Related news:
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 05, 2021
Published : Dec 02, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021