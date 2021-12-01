Get set for dazzling light spectacle

Here’s the festival schedule:

• December 2021, in Sam Yan district right in the heart of the capital.

• January 2022, the largest set of the festival in Bangkok’s Charoenkrung district.

• February to March 2022, urban partygoers can enjoy the festival from Soi Nana through Yaowarat to Khaosan Road.

• May 2022, the first showcase outside of the capital in Khon Kaen province.

• November 2022, capture state-of-the-art lighting installations in Chiang Mai while enjoying the winter breeze.

• December 2022, the festival is set to make its way back to Bangkok’s Charoen Krung.

Source: Time Out Bangkok

