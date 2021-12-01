Tue, December 07, 2021

Get set for dazzling light spectacle

Time Out’s Awakening Bangkok light festival is scheduled to light up the environment and be a feast for your eyes from December 17 until the end of 2022. So get your camera ready for the glorious spectacle that will light up iconic attractions across the capital and provinces nationwide.

The annual light festival by Time Out Bangkok is making a comeback after an absence of two years.

The Awakening Bangkok festival this year is more special than ever, as it is set to be held in other provinces aside from the metropolis.

Here’s the festival schedule:

• December 2021, in Sam Yan district right in the heart of the capital.

• January 2022, the largest set of the festival in Bangkok’s Charoenkrung district.

• February to March 2022, urban partygoers can enjoy the festival from Soi Nana through Yaowarat to Khaosan Road.

• May 2022, the first showcase outside of the capital in Khon Kaen province.

• November 2022, capture state-of-the-art lighting installations in Chiang Mai while enjoying the winter breeze.

• December 2022, the festival is set to make its way back to Bangkok’s Charoen Krung.

Source: Time Out Bangkok

