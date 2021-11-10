Sat, November 20, 2021

thai-destination

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Chiang Mai Municipality on Wednesday spent 8.5 million baht to put up lanterns along the city’s canals to mark Yee Peng Festival or Lanna-style Loy Krathong.

Northerners mark the festival by releasing lit lanterns, and this year it is being held on November 19-20 under the theme “Chiang Mai City of Happiness”.

The atmosphere in the city was buzzing on Wednesday as people flocked to take selfies with the lanterns as a backdrop, especially at Tha Phae Gate.

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Celebrations will be held in Chiang Mai’s Old City and to participate, visitors are required to register via the "Yeepeng Chiang Mai Festival" application in advance and have their body temperature checked upon arrival.

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

The event will feature 10 giant krathong parades leaving from Tha Phae Gate, Three Kings Monument, Chang Puak Gate, Suan Dok Gate, Kad Somphet Intersection, Chiang Mai Gate and Chiang Mai Municipality Office.

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Other cultural activities and competitions, such as the lantern contest, will be held virtually to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Related stories:

Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Related News

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tourism Ministry eyes Bt1.5 trillion revenue in 2022

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Phi Phis famous Maya Bay to be open to tourists from Jan 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Chiang Rai gets ready to open doors to vaccinated visitors from Dec 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Latest News

Biden deemed fit after routine physical

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Bidens push for Senate passage of his spending bill could be a career-defining moment

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Ken Griffin, hedge fund billionaire, outbids crypto enthusiasts to buy copy of U.S. Constitution for $43 million

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.