Chiang Mai dresses up for its very own Loy Krathong Festival

Northerners mark the festival by releasing lit lanterns, and this year it is being held on November 19-20 under the theme “Chiang Mai City of Happiness”.
The atmosphere in the city was buzzing on Wednesday as people flocked to take selfies with the lanterns as a backdrop, especially at Tha Phae Gate.
Celebrations will be held in Chiang Mai’s Old City and to participate, visitors are required to register via the "Yeepeng Chiang Mai Festival" application in advance and have their body temperature checked upon arrival.
The event will feature 10 giant krathong parades leaving from Tha Phae Gate, Three Kings Monument, Chang Puak Gate, Suan Dok Gate, Kad Somphet Intersection, Chiang Mai Gate and Chiang Mai Municipality Office.
Other cultural activities and competitions, such as the lantern contest, will be held virtually to curb the spread of Covid-19.
