Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulokbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

SUNDAY, May 14, 2023

Vote counting in the northern province of Phitsanulok was temporarily suspended on Sunday evening as a summer storm wreaked havoc on the election centre for Constituency 1 in Muang district.

Rain and gusting winds started as soon as the polling stations in the northern province closed at 5pm as officials were transporting ballot boxes to the election centre.

The people who had gathered at the centre in Wat Kheun Khan were quickly dispersed as the storm strengthened and blew away tents, chairs, notice boards, and papers.

Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

Officials announced a temporary suspension of vote counting, then transported ballot boxes and other equipment to a more secure building in the temple to resume the count.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Sunday morning that the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions of Thailand would see isolated heavy to very heavy rain today due to the effects of tropical cyclone “Mocha”.

People were warned of severe conditions that could cause flash floods. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and farmers were advised to protect their crops.

Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

TAGS
Phitsanulokelection2023thailandelection2023thailandelectionBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand