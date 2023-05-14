Vote-counting centre blown away by summer storm in Phitsanulok

Rain and gusting winds started as soon as the polling stations in the northern province closed at 5pm as officials were transporting ballot boxes to the election centre.

The people who had gathered at the centre in Wat Kheun Khan were quickly dispersed as the storm strengthened and blew away tents, chairs, notice boards, and papers.

Officials announced a temporary suspension of vote counting, then transported ballot boxes and other equipment to a more secure building in the temple to resume the count.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Sunday morning that the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions of Thailand would see isolated heavy to very heavy rain today due to the effects of tropical cyclone “Mocha”.

People were warned of severe conditions that could cause flash floods. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and farmers were advised to protect their crops.