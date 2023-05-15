Democrat Party’s leader Jurin resigns

According to the unofficial vote count at 1.45am on May 15 (97% completed), the Democrat Party had won just 22 out of the 400 constituency seats.

The party received 872,795 votes or 2.27% for party-list MPs, coming in fifth position after Move Forward, Pheu Thai, United Thai Nation, and Bhumjaithai, respectively.

At 11.30pm on Sunday, Jurin reportedly posted on the Democrat’s Line group, congratulating party members who had won the seats, and extending moral support to all candidates competing in the election.

“To show my responsibility for the election results, I will resign from the party leader position. I hope that every member will continue carrying on their duties in the party,” he said. “No matter what position I am in, I will always stand by the Democrats’ side, as I have done throughout my political career.”

Jurin also expressed his thanks specifically to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai, former party leader Banyat Bantadtan, former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva, as well as all party executives and members for their roles in the election campaign.

Jurin has been serving as the Commerce Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in the outgoing Prayut’s government. He was chosen as a party leader in 2019 after Abhisit’s resignation following the Democrats’ failure in the 2019 general election.