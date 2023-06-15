New Palangdharma Party leader seeks court ruling scrapping party-list poll

New Palangdharma chief Dr Rawee Maschamadol posted a message on Facebook, urging the Supreme Administrative Court to issue an order for a new election process for party-list candidates.

The request aims to ensure fairness in the election process, which Rawee claims lacks transparency under the Election Commission (EC). If the court declares the EC's party-list election invalid, two scenarios could unfold:

1. If the court deems the EC's party-list election process unfair, the election held on May 14 will be invalidated.

2. If the court rules that the party-list election process is flawed, it may revoke the announced election results and suspend the declaration of the election outcome until the court reaches a verdict.