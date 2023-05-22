BMA teams up with CP to assist communities living near canals
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) teamed up with Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group to upgrade the landscape near the Prem Prachakon Canal in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Saturday.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchawanit attended CP's landscape upgrade at Pracharuamjai 1 community.
Chadchart said canal encroachment makes it difficult to dredge canals and that this is a factor in flooding in the capital.
To help reduce encroachment, the BMA has built homes for people, Chadchart said, adding that this also creates sustainable housing.
The BMA also improved people's quality of life by creating jobs, improving the environment and supporting education.
These efforts need to be worked on constantly to ensure the stability of communities, the governor said.
Once communities are stable, Bangkok will be able to improve its waterways, he added.
The upgrade of the landscape at Lat Phrao Canal is 80% complete, while the work at Prem Prachakon Canal is 20% complete, Chadchart said.
Communities near Prem Prachakon Canal will become models for development so that Bangkok will be a liveable city for all residents, Chadchart added.
CP executives have given saplings to the BMA to support its efforts to increase green areas in the capital. They also provided scholarships to the Chatuchak district director, Pornlert Penpas, to award to students in the area.