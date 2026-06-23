Bangkok Governor race centres on floods, traffic and livelihoods





Anucha targets traffic, waste and corruption

Anucha said Bangkok continued to face major problems including traffic congestion, flooding, waste, economic weakness and air pollution.

He presented five main policy areas, saying that if elected governor he would make travel more convenient, keep the city cleaner, improve quality of life, strengthen the economy and ensure there would be no corruption in Bangkok.

On transport, Anucha proposed reorganising bus services currently overseen by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and bringing them under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

He said he would develop feeder transport systems linking road and water transport, use artificial intelligence to manage traffic and push forward an integrated ticketing system.

On waste, Anucha said Bangkok must manage rubbish properly, eliminate odour problems around waste-disposal facilities and turn solid waste into energy. He said the city should reduce landfill use to cut pollution.

For quality of life, he proposed elderly care homes under BMA supervision and the use of vacant private or state-owned land as public spaces where communities can carry out shared activities.

He also said public health centres with resident doctors should be linked with nearby clinics so people can receive more accessible and comprehensive care.





Chaiwat vows to end Bangkok’s recurring problems

Chaiwat said his campaign was focused on solving Bangkok’s chronic problems and making daily life easier for residents.

He questioned whether life in Bangkok was truly convenient, pointing to the difficulties many people face while commuting, changing between transport modes, walking in the rain, losing time and energy on the way to work, waiting for buses that do not stop at bus stops, and walking through traffic at the risk of accidents.

Chaiwat also raised the problems faced by street vendors, saying many already struggled to make a profit but still had to pay bribes. He said Bangkok would be better served by a transparent system with a straightforward licensing process.

He described these as repeated problems that had been neglected for too long.

Chaiwat said he was offering himself as a candidate because these issues should be solved once and for all. He said he wanted to be a governor who would complete the task of fixing such problems and lead Bangkok into the future.

He said June 28 would be an opportunity for every Bangkok resident to choose change and move away from the same old problems towards a city that takes better care of everyone.





Mallika campaigns on ‘Human Innovation’

Mallika said the June 28 election would be important for Bangkok and asked voters to consider why they should choose her.

She said her campaign theme was “Human Innovation”, arguing that Bangkok must not fall behind the times and must become a city where people of all genders and ages can live together.

Mallika proposed using AI Traffic to make CCTV cameras more active and effective in improving public safety.

She also proposed using AI radar to manage weather risks from the cloud level, helping prevent and solve flooding without allowing political interference to obstruct the system.

On PM2.5 air pollution, she said Bangkok should approach the problem as both an Asean and national agenda, adding that the city could sign memorandums of understanding with relevant parties. She said there should no longer be excuses that the BMA lacks authority.

Mallika said she would restore what had been lost over the past four years: jobs, livelihoods and security for the public.

She promised to revive street food so people could return to earning a living, saying that wherever there are pedestrians, there should be street food.

Mallika also proposed upgrading 69 district public health centres to better care for elderly people and improve healthcare for residents.

She said Bangkok could generate income through an e-commerce hub application similar to TikTok, creating a new source of revenue for the city.

Election framed as a choice over Bangkok’s future

The debate showed that the Bangkok governor race is being fought over both long-standing urban problems and competing ideas about the city’s future.

Traffic, flooding, public health, waste management and corruption remain central issues. At the same time, candidates are also presenting new approaches involving artificial intelligence, decentralised services, elderly care, street food, economic recovery and technology-driven city management.

With voters due to cast their ballots on June 28, the candidates are trying to persuade Bangkok residents that they can turn the capital into a more liveable city and one that creates real opportunities for people across all districts.

Komchadluek