BOI frames new 5-year investment promotion strategy to pave way for new economy

The strategy involves encouraging technological advancement, a transition to green and smart Industries, talent development, as well as creativity and innovation, to strengthen the country's status as a regional hub for business, trade and logistics.

The new investment promotion strategy (2023-27) aims to promote investment to restructure the country's economy around three core concepts: innovation, technology, and creativity; competitiveness and the ability to adapt quickly; and, inclusiveness, taking into account environmental and social sustainability.

"In view of the challenging, volatile and highly competitive global environment, the BOI will stay ahead of changes and keep promoting investment in a way that achieves concrete results, helping to lead Thailand into the new economy," Narit Therdsteerasukdi told reporters during his first press conference since taking over as secretary-general of the BOI on October 3.

"To reach that objective, the BOI will broaden its role from that of a ‘promoter’ providing tax and non-tax benefits, to focus on becoming an ‘integrator’ of investment support tools, a ‘facilitator’ providing services, and a ‘connector’ linking industries to create more business opportunities."

To implement the strategy and its vision of the new economy, the BOI will articulate its investment promotion policies around seven pillars: