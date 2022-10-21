Freebies not the solution to challenges faced by Thai farmers, says World Bank

The statement was made at a seminar co-hosted by the World Bank and Kasetsart University on Friday to launch their joint study, “Ending Poverty in Thailand: Rural Income Diagnostic - Challenges and Opportunities for Rural Farmers”.

Nadia Belhaj Hassine Belghith, poverty economist at the World Bank, noted that rural Thailand continues to face the most severe poverty challenges, with high-income inequality.

Though it is commendable that the Thai government provides many freebies, this type of assistance will have a negative impact in the long run.

Witsanu Attavanich, a professor at Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics who participated in this study, elaborated that gratuitous measures only help Thai farmers in the short term, while what they really need is to learn how to increase their productivity in order to sustain their income.

Wisanu called it a "waste of time and money”. He said that the government should use the budget to improve irrigation systems and agricultural technology, as well as to educate more farmers on current farming practices instead.

Belghith added that the right assistance would help Thailand overcome its persistent poverty.