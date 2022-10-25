Baht strengthens against dollar on signs of foreign appetite for Thai stocks

Poon said the baht will swing sideways with a key resistance level of 38.50 to the dollar.

Gold prices and foreign transactions in the Thai stock market would govern the baht’s volatility this week, he added.

The analyst said foreign investment started flowing back into Thai stocks following the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index’s rebound last week.

He expects a shift in foreign investment towards Thailand if the index exceeds its resistance level of 1,600 points while the market is in a risk-on state.