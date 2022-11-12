Cannabis turbocharging Thailand’s THB1-trillion wellness tourism sector

The figures were revealed by the Public Health Ministry on Friday as the country builds the medical hub seen as key to its recovery from the pandemic-related crisis.

The spokes of the hub are traditional Thai medicine, alternative medicine, herbs, Thai local wisdom, and medical tourism, ministry permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong said.

In 2022, Thailand has so far consumed 52.104 billion baht worth of herbal products, up from 48.108 billion baht in 2021, he added.

Opas said the Health for Wealth plan had three major benefits: creating more jobs, generating more income for people and the country, and conserving traditional Thai medicine and wisdom.