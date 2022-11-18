Baht opens higher on Friday but downward pressure mounting

Poon cautioned that downward pressure on the baht was rising as the market goes risk-off, which is prompting the dollar to strengthen.

Foreign investors are also selling more Thai stocks, bonds and currency, which could trigger pressure on the baht to weaken in the short term, he added.

Moreover, the falling gold price might add drag to the Thai currency as investors if it nears the support level and attracts more buyers.

Poon estimated the baht’s resistance level at 36 to the dollar.