Baht under pressure to weaken: market strategist

He said the baht is coming under more pressure to weaken as the market has descended into a risk-off state and is therefore supporting the dollar.

Furthermore, foreign investors might offload additional Thai assets for profit so the baht might weaken in the short term, he believed.

Poon suggested keeping an eye on statements from hawkish US Federal Reserve officials as they could cause the market to fluctuate.

Investors are wondering that if the Fed does slow down its interest rate increases, by how much will the rate rise? And is the Fed still deeply concerned about the state of the economy and the rate at which it is slowing?