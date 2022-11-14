Baht rally may have hit ceiling: market strategist

He added that the baht’s upward trend may slow and even reverse if the price of gold drops quickly.

The baht surged back from 38.31 per dollar on October 19 to a five-month high on Friday.

However, Poon said foreign funds were now flowing out of the Stock Exchange of Thailand as it neared its resistance level while Thai bond yields, especially long-term yields, fell last week.

Meanwhile, the dollar is reaching its support level zone and could rebound in the short term if the market grows concerned over a possible US interest rate hike, or risk factors force it into a risk-off state, he said.