High-speed railway, MRT Purple Line top govt spending for 2023: NESDC

The high-speed railway project, which links up Bangkok and Nong Khai on the border with Laos and requires a total investment of 209 billion baht, has been allocated 18.1 billion baht for next year.

The southern extension of Bangkok’s MRT Purple Line from Tao Poon to Rat Burana, which requires a total budget of 91.9 billion baht, has been allocated 10.6 billion baht.

These two are the top development projects that require the highest budget in fiscal 2023.

The others are the 20.7-billion-baht Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Ring Road project, for which 8.6 billion baht will be spent next year, and the 17.3-billion-baht project to expand the Government Complex in Nonthaburi, for which 6.1 billion has been allocated. There is also the 42.5-billion-baht Mae Moh Power Plant’s Units 8-9, for which 5.2 billion has been allocated for next year.