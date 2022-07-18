Military top brass defend 2023 budget request for 197 billion baht

He said military budgets worldwide have been trending upwards, with the US setting aside 3.48 per cent of GDP for defence, China 1.74 per cent and India 2.66 per cent.

Worakiat added that Thailand ranks fifth among Asean nations for military spending, allocating only 1.17 per cent of its GDP for defence.

He said the Defence Ministry’s budget is not high when you take into account all of the missions it must carry out each year.

Supreme Commander Chalermpol warned that the military budget is classified by PM’s Office regulations and advised the panel to be careful about disclosing detailed information.

He said Article 52 of the Constitution requires the government to build a strong military force to protect the country.