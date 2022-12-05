Thailand’s exports to Russia drop by 40% during first 10 months

The ministry’s Information Technology and Communication Centre blamed the export slowdown on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

It said the value of Thailand’s exports to Russia fell by 73% in March after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The contraction continued with exports down 77% in April, 65% in May, 53% in June, 43% in July, and 25% in August.

The centre said the major reason for the slowdown was a shortage of ships and containers after western shipping lines boycotted Russia because of the war.

The value of exports also fluctuated each month mainly because of uncertainties in shipping and Russian purchase orders, it added.

The ministry forecast Thailand’s exports to Russia would drop by about 40% this year.