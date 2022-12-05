90% of durians imported by China come from Thailand: Agriculture Dept

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had also urged agencies and producers to help boost foreigners’ confidence in the quality of Thai durian, Anucha said.

The PM’s intervention comes after controversy over reportedly unripe and substandard durian being sent for export by Thailand.

Anucha advised to growers to check for three signs of ripeness:

1. The durian’s stem must be dark brown, swollen and rough.

2. The spikes should be spread out and springy when squeezed together, with dark brown, dry and brittle tips.

3. The interior fruit lobes or segmentation must be clearly visible.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is also a concern after China briefly banned Thai durian shipments earlier this year following the discovery of virus-contaminated fruit.