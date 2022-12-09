17,000 workers wanted on Phuket as tourism rebound sparks labour shortage

The Phuket Provincial Employment Office reported that 1,423 local businesses vacancies for 17,173 workers.

The office said the hotel business has the highest demand for workers, followed by service and retail businesses.

“Receptionists are in highest demand, followed by food and beverage service staff and spa masseurs," the office said.

The labour shortage in the province is severe with only one worker for every five tourists, Phuket employment officer Pichit Singthongkham said.

The employment office has organised a press briefing to attract more workers from around the country. It will also hold a recruitment drive at Central Phuket on December 27, Pichit said.