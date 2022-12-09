17,000 workers wanted on Phuket as tourism rebound sparks labour shortage
Phuket now has more than 17,000 job vacancies amid a serious labour shortage sparked by the post-Covid-19 tourism boom.
The holiday island is welcoming about 8,000 foreign tourists per day, Phuket governor Narong Woonciew told a press conference on Friday.
He said the number of tourists is expected to increase until the start of next year, swelled by a 41.34% rise in Thai visitors compared with 2019.
The Phuket Provincial Employment Office reported that 1,423 local businesses vacancies for 17,173 workers.
The office said the hotel business has the highest demand for workers, followed by service and retail businesses.
“Receptionists are in highest demand, followed by food and beverage service staff and spa masseurs," the office said.
The labour shortage in the province is severe with only one worker for every five tourists, Phuket employment officer Pichit Singthongkham said.
The employment office has organised a press briefing to attract more workers from around the country. It will also hold a recruitment drive at Central Phuket on December 27, Pichit said.
Patong Hotel Association president Supattra Jaruariyanon urged the government to relieve Phuket’s labour shortage as quickly as possible.
"Hotel operators are handing employees overtime and hiring student interns on daily and monthly terms to tackle the issue," she said.
The association is also urging Phuket recruitment agencies to take on local university students to work in the hotel sector.
