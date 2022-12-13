New energy plan will save Thailand over THB500 billion in energy costs over 15 years

Prasert Sinsukprasert, AEDED director-general, said on Tuesday that the 2022 EEP, which will replace the 2018 plan and be in force until 2037, will boost energy conservation from 30% in 2018 to 36% over the next 15 years. He said the plan is to reduce the use of energy in the next 15 years by 49,064 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe), which will save the country 532.455 billion baht.

The 2022 EEP is among the five national energy plans that aim to push Thailand toward carbon neutrality within 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.

Prasert said the 2022 plan is still being drafted and should be ready by next year before it is submitted to the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) for endorsement and the Cabinet for approval. The plan should be implemented by mid-next year, he added.