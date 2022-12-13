Tourism revival boosts Thailand's industries sentiment index

“Meanwhile, the construction sector was likely to bounce back as the demand for construction products and building materials used for household repairs has recently been on the rise after the improvement in the flood situation,” the FTI said.

Also, exporters have benefited from the plunging freight rates, it added.

The FTI expects the TISI index to reach 97.0 points in the next three months, lower than the previous forecast of 98.8 points due to concerns among entrepreneurs about rising production costs, especially the energy price that still remains high, and inflation that has lowered the country’s purchasing power.