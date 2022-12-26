Baht steady against dollar but expert warns of year-end volatility

Poon said that the baht could swing sideways and weaken in the short term due to the strengthening dollar and sales of risky assets.

However, he doubts the Thai currency will breach its resistance level since exporters are waiting to sell the dollar and foreign investors are reluctant to short the baht amid expectations it will strengthen.

Poon cautioned, however, that the low level of year-end transactions in the currency market could see the baht fluctuate heavily or in a wide range.

Meanwhile, lower-than-expected US jobless claims should ease market worries of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike that would support further dollar strengthening, Poon said.