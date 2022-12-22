Baht up slightly against dollar but all eyes on Thai export data

Poon said that the baht’s recent strengthening was supported by the market’s risk-on state and gold sales.

However, amid dollar strengthening reflected by a rise in the US Dollar Index (DXY) to nearly 104 points, he expected the baht to swing sideways and not strengthen much.

Moreover, foreign investors are selling short-term bonds in the belief that the baht will strengthen.

He expected the baht’s support level to be at 34.50-34.60 to the dollar.