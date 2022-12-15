Baht hits 6-month high against dollar after US Fed meeting

Poon said that the baht strengthened on dollar weakening and gold sales but cautioned the Thai currency could weaken if foreign investors begin selling Thai stocks due to a risk-off state in the US and Asian currency markets.

Moreover, foreign investors may begin selling Thai short- and long-term bonds amid dropping yields, especially after the US Federal Reserve approved a half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday. The baht had fallen to 34.745 about an hour after the start of trading on Thursday.

Poon estimated the baht’s key support level at 34.50 to the dollar.

He doubts the baht will weaken past its resistance level at 35 as most investors are waiting to sell the dollar or short the dollar-baht market.