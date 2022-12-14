Baht opens 34.58/dollar on Wed but all eyes on Fed meeting

Poon said that the baht strengthened quickly last night amid dollar weakening and gold sales after its price breached the resistance level.

However, baht strengthening will slow as investors wait for results of the US Federal Reserve meeting on interest policy on Thursday morning (Thai time), he added.

He said the baht might strengthen today before the meeting results as the market is in a risk-on state with investors buying Thai short and long-term bonds as US bond yield falls.

Poon estimated the baht’s key support level at 34.50 to the dollar.