Storms, wind and hail forecast for much of Thailand

The conditions are brought about by the confluence of southeasterly and southerly winds that prevail over the upper country.
The department warned residents in the upper part of the country to expect severe weather conditions and advised them to keep away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take measures to prevent damage to crops and livestock.
In the South, the northwesterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rains. All shipping should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers.
The department added that the confluence of southeasterly and southerly winds would remain over upper Thailand until Friday, bringing thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains to the upper country.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Bangkok Metropolitan
Hot day with isolated thunderstorms in 30% of the area, as well as gusty wind and hail in some areas. Temperature lows of 27-30 °C and highs of 35-38 °C.
North
Hot to very hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Lows of 23-29 °C and highs of 37-42 °C.
Northeast
Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty wind and hails mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. lows of 23-27 °C and highs of 36-38 °C.
Central
Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty wind and hails mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 26-28 °C and highs of 37-40 °C.
East
Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty wind and hails mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 25-28 °C and highs of 33-38 °C. Waves below 1 metre high and above a metre high in thundershowers.
South (East Coast)
Hot day with scattered thundershowers, gusty wind and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Lows of 24-27 °C and highs of 34-37 °C. Wave about a metre high, higher in thundershowers.
South (West Coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperature lows of 25-28 °C and highs of 33-35 °C. Phuket upwards: Northwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave about a metre high, higher in thundershowers.