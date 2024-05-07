Storms, wind and hail forecast for much of Thailand

The conditions are brought about by the confluence of southeasterly and southerly winds that prevail over the upper country.

The department warned residents in the upper part of the country to expect severe weather conditions and advised them to keep away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take measures to prevent damage to crops and livestock.

In the South, the northwesterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rains. All shipping should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers.

The department added that the confluence of southeasterly and southerly winds would remain over upper Thailand until Friday, bringing thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains to the upper country.