Baht opens stronger against dollar on Friday but all eyes on US data

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing sideways, bounded by a range of 34.50 to 35.20 to the dollar.

A risk-on market may pressure the dollar to weaken or swing sideways, supporting strengthening of the baht.

However, any baht strengthening would be hampered as investors had not yet adjusted their holdings of risky assets, bonds and currency to take account of new US economic data.

Poon warned of possible baht volatility when the market reacts to the latest US producer price index, due today, and US inflation data.