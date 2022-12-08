Finance Ministry brushes off protest over upcoming tax on stock trades

Kritsada said that the Office of the Council of State was still ironing out some details of the new tax.

Kritsada also expressed optimism that the Thai economy would attain 5% annual growth due to the government’s efforts to restructure the agricultural and industrial sectors.

If there is more investment in Eastern Economic Corridor or the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate the economy will expand, he said.

“Economic growth could come from several drivers, including tourism. Although the current base number [of tourists] is low, if 40 million tourists came to Thailand in 2023, it will help the [economy] grow,” he said, adding that if that number of tourists arrive next year the economy could grow by 5%,” Kritsada explained.