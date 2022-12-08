TMBThanachart hikes loan interest rate but GHB maintains status quo

Piti Tantakasem, chief executive officer of TTB, said his bank had to raise the interest rate after the policy rate was increased for the third time this year.

On November 30, the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to raise the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% to control inflation.

Piti said TTB raised its MRR (minimum retail rate) for retail customers by 0.20 percentage point to 6.68% per annum while the MLR (minimum loan rate) for big clients was raised by 0.25 percentage point to 6.625% per annum.