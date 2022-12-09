Thai business survey finds optimism about economy despite headwinds

Narongsak said the survey, which was conducted from November 24 to December 1, aims to “predict the economic direction in the first quarter of next year".

He said respondents were less worried about rising fuel prices because they believed they were likely to drop.

The survey also found concerns about household debt, non-performing loans, currency exchange volatility, and a decline in exports.

Still, respondents were optimistic about the return of foreign tourists and more foreign investment.

"Respondents believe that the return of foreign tourists, especially Chinese tourists, and the potential to draw foreign investors into ‘new industries’ will help Thailand's economy recover quickly," Narongsak said.

The survey found that foreign investors are most interested in Thailand's electric vehicle, e-commerce, agriculture and foods, renewable energy and tourism industries.

Narongsak said the survey also found that rising consumer confidence and the government's investment in utilities are seen as additional drivers of future growth.

Moreover, 57% of respondents expect Chinese companies to increase their investment in Thailand as they select the country as a production base for Asean.