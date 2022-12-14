World Bank urges government to increase tax revenue and reduce inequality

It also lowered Thailand’s growth forecast for 2023 from its June estimate of 4.3% to 3.6% now, citing declining exports as one factor.

The World Bank provided its analysis and recommendations at the launch of its "Thailand Economic Monitor (TEM) : Fiscal Policy for a Resilient and Equitable Future".

The report describes Thailand's economic performance over the previous six months, and provides a summary of economic and policy developments in Thailand within national, regional, and global contexts.

Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank country manager for Thailand, said the Thai economy was showing resilience despite global headwinds, pointing to its 4.5% annualised growth in the third quarter. A resurgence of private consumption and strong inflows of tourists are driving growth, Zarcone said.

Although growth is expected to be 3.4% this year and 3.6% in 2023, Thailand faces a number of challenges, the report says.

These include geopolitical uncertainty, the possibility of prolonged high energy prices, a deeper slowdown in global economic activity, and further deterioration of Thailand's fiscal space.

Thailand must transform its economy to sustain its growth momentum, Zarcone said.