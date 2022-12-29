Massive investment planned for new Smart City in Eastern Economic Corridor

In the first 10 years, the focus will be developing the business and financial area, regional business offices, government offices, medical facilities, and educational centres, she said.

This will be followed by creating a world-class smart city by 2037 to serve as a model for the development of smart cities across the country, Rachada added.

The smart city will be known for an innovative technological system that covers seven main areas: smart mobility, smart energy, smart environment, smart living, smart people, smart economy, and smart governance, she said.

The corridor spans three eastern provinces: Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.