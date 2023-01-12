Next election to boost liquidity in Thai economy by up to 50 billion baht

That is regarded as a positive factor in addition to an expected jump in the number of tourists coming to Thailand this year. Economic growth is predicted in the vicinity of 4%.

The Election Commission has tentatively scheduled May 7 for the next national vote if the current House of Representatives completes its four-year term as scheduled on March 23. An earlier date can be expected in case of a premature House dissolution.

UTCC president Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai said on Thursday that the risk of a global economic recession would ease in the first half of 2023, and the Thai economy would see a clear recovery in gross domestic product in the latter half of the year, with the GDP expected to grow between 3.5% and 4%.

He said that signs of an economic recovery included the earlier-than-expected return of Chinese tourists.