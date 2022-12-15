Thai economy will buck the global trend and fully recover next year: seminar

They were speaking at the "Go Thailand: Recession or Resurrection" seminar on Wednesday, which was sponsored by Nation Group’s Thansettakij.

The opening speech was delivered by Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank country manager for Thailand. The outlooks for the global economy and Thailand are moving in opposite directions, he said.

The global economy is expected to enter a recession next year, particularly in major economies such as the United States, Europe, and Japan, but East Asia and the Pacific, including Thailand, are showing signs of recovery.

The recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector and strong private spending are driving this expansion, Zarcone said.

In order to sustain the country's growth and resilience, Zarcone said four initiatives are necessary: fiscal consolidation, increasing social assistance to the most vulnerable groups, investing in human capital, and making the tax collection system fairer and more efficient.

Win Phromphaet, Krungsri executive vice president and head of the high net-worth division at Bank of Ayudhya, agreed with the World Bank's forecast for the global economy.

Win advised Thai retail investors to diversify their investments across multiple assets. Bonds and debt instruments should account for more than half of the investment portfolio, with a small portion allocated to alternative assets such as gold and real estate, he said.

Equities still have a chance to profit, but investors must study them carefully before investing, Win added.

Meanwhile, high inflation, household debt, and domestic politics will be major concerns in the coming year.