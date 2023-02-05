Thai and Lao power agencies deepen telecom, energy cooperation

Egat governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said on Sunday that he signed the MoU with Chanthaboun Soukaloun, the director of Électricité du Laos (EDL) on February 1 in a ceremony in Vientiane.

The MoU calls for closer cooperation between the state electricity producers of the two neighouring countries for at least three more years, Boonyanit said.

The MoU covers the telecom business, operation and maintenance of hydropower plants, and smart energy solutions.