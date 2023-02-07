Thai trade delegation bags contracts worth THB1.3 billion in UAE

Jurin led a team of senior ministry officials and representatives of private companies to the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.

Before returning to Thailand on Tuesday, Jurin and his delegation met government officials and Thai companies operating in Dubai.

After the meeting, Jurin said the trip has resulted in the signing of five contracts worth 1.33 billion baht. Of them, two worth 21 million baht are related to food, one worth 630 million baht related to sanitary ware, one auto parts contract worth 542 million baht and one melamine ware contract worth 140 million baht.