The rise of ONE Championship explained

Historically, only Buakaw Banchamek had commanded a fee reaching 10 million baht in Thai boxing.

Chatri said, “We have a long-standing history with Muay Thai. ONE Championship aims to be the leader in Muay Thai and martial-arts content, dominating the global combat-sports market. It’s an industry that creates heroes and inspires youth and everyone, enhancing Thailand's reputation and generating income for the country.

“At the initial stage of founding and finding partner sponsors, I was discouraged to the point of almost giving up. But I remained committed to my mission. I was born from Muay Thai and must repay Muay Thai by creating jobs and careers through the sport. If I had given up back then, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Regarding live viewership in Thailand in 2023, based on the top 10 ratings, ONE Championship ranked first, while the Premier League, popular among Thais, ranked only ninth.

Live sports viewership statistics in Thailand for 2023:

ONE Lumpinee: 33.6 million viewers

Asian Games: 29.4 million viewers

Volleyball Nations League: 29.3 million viewers

SEA Games: 21.9 million viewers

Women’s Olympic Volleyball Qualifiers: 19.9 million viewers

Thai League Football: 19.3 million viewers

Bundesliga: 18.4 million viewers

MotoGP: 15.1 million viewers

Premier League: 7.5 million viewers

Thailand Open Badminton: 3.0 million viewers

The reason ONE Championship is so popular among boxing fans worldwide is the reduction of bouts to just three rounds, making every match exciting from the first round.

This popularity has generated jobs and income for fighters, staff, and related boxing camps, creating a form of "soft power" for Muay Thai even before any government support.

The marketing strategy focuses on social-media engagement and substantial financial incentives, propelling it ahead of many other sports.