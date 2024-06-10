Three fighters bag THB5.4 million in bonuses at ONE 167 

The blockbuster event was headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and No.3 contender “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai left Bangkok’s Impact Arena with his world title intact after the 25-year-old landed the more telling blows on his way to a razor-thin majority decision victory.

But earlier in the show, three stunning finishes saw a trio of the night’s combatants fly home richer.

First, 18-year-old MMA prodigy Adrian Lee was awarded a bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after dominating Italian newcomer Antonio Mammarella.