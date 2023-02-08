Thailand is promoting its green transformation to US investors

He noted that the board’s first two roadshows this year were held in Seattle and San Francisco last month.

They focused on Thailand’s policy of increasing the use of renewable energy in the industrial sector by 50%, as well as the country’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

He said the BOI highlighted the promotion of green technologies – such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage – in three main industries:

1. Electric vehicles: Thailand’s government is the first in the region to provide subsidies for buyers of electric vehicles, which sparked expansion of industries related to electric-vehicle manufacturing and maintenance.

2. Electronics: The government promotes a full spectrum of upstream electronics manufacturing, including wafer fabrication, electronic design, and research and development. Thailand is already the home of several large electronics factories.

3. Digital: Thailand is establishing large-scale digital infrastructure – such as data centres and cloud platforms – and is promoting digital transformation among business operators.

Narit said that the BOI also highlighted the government’s latest long-term resident visa scheme, which benefits foreign investors and executives in target industries who wish to live, work, and buy property in Thailand.