Japan remains Thailand’s top foreign investor, but exports still negative: Jurin

Jurin, who is also deputy PM, said on Tuesday that the latest data from the Business Development Department shows that Japan has invested US$27.78 billion (about 970 billion baht) in Thailand, accounting for about a fourth of all foreign investments in the Kingdom.

Jurin said more than 6,000 Japanese companies are doing business in Thailand, compared to 14,846 Japanese firms in the remaining Asean nations.

The top Japanese businesses in Thailand are holding companies, commercial banks, steel, auto parts and electronic parts, Jurin added.