KBank expects central bank to raise policy rate by 25 points

Kasikorn Research Centre said the MPC is expected to raise the policy rate for the last time this year to further tame inflation, which has been on a significant decline.

KResearch said Thailand’s headline inflation in February was 3.79%, the lowest increase in 13 months.

KResearch said the 3.79% rate was still higher than the target. The MPC is expected to make another rate increase so that the central bank would have policy space in case it needs to reduce the rate in the future.