Thailand’s financial risk ‘low’ this year but 6 possible pitfalls: Ministry

The report estimated low risk for government revenue collection, as the Thai economy is on an upward trend from last year, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Last year the government collected 2.53 billion baht in revenue, a rise of 6.57% year on year.

The ministry projected that revenue from energy and international trade would expand from the previous year but remain lower than the pre-Covid-19 level.

Overall financial status of commercial banks would remain strong. However, Thailand’s ratio of capital to risky assets is still higher than the international standard, the report said. Commercial banks are likely to record overall higher quality loans in 2023 thanks to debt restructuring and management programmes.

The Finance Ministry however highlighted risks in six areas for state agencies:

1. The Social Security Fund would drop from last year as its assets fall in value due to market trends and smaller contributions from employers and employees under Sections 33, 39, and 40 of the Social Security Act. Also, the declining birth rate and ageing society means fewer new workers will enter the social security system.

2. A bigger state contribution to the National Savings Fund and disbursement of pensions to retirees in 2023 could put the government at financial risk if the fund fails to achieve the turnover ratio it has guaranteed.