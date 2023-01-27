Finance Ministry raises 2023 growth forecast to 3.8%

"This year, 27.5 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand, up 147% year on year," Pornchai said.

Exports, however, are expected to increase just 0.4% due to declining demand in key markets, he said.

He forecast that trade would see a surplus of US$3.1 billion this year, equivalent to about 0.5% of the country's gross domestic product.

Private consumption and investment are forecast to expand by 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively, due to rising incomes and greater confidence in the domestic economy, he said.