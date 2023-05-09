Visitor numbers slump in May as Thai tourism recovery slows

Thailand welcomed 9.04 million foreign visitors from January 1 to May 8 this year, generating 373.30 billion baht in tourism revenue, it added.

The ministry expects 2 million foreign tourists to visit Thailand in May, mostly from countries in Asean, East Asia and South Asia.

The top five tourism markets for Thailand in May so far are Malaysia (73,215 visitors), China (64,887), India (30,784), Laos (22,619) and South Korea (22,107).

"Visitors from Malaysia, China, India, Laos and South Korea accounted for 47.8% of all foreign arrivals," the ministry said.

It added that visitors from Laos increased by 32.45% year on year, but arrivals from Malaysia, China, India and South Korea dropped by 37.52%, 34.39%, 15.22% and 8.32% respectively.