Bangkok pushes health tourism and culture at Arabian Travel Mart

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has sent its Culture, Sport and Tourism Department to man an exhibition booth at the ATM 2023, being held from May 1-4 at Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Department director Somboon Hormnan said this year’s BMA’s booth was decorated on the concept of “Bangkok Smiles” to showcase Bangkok’s potential in health tourism, Thailand’s rich culture and tradition, and the friendliness of Thai people that gave birth to the name ‘Land of Smiles’.

Having attended Arabian Travel Market events since 2014, this year the BMA also aims to invite Middle Eastern tourists back to Bangkok now that the city has fully reopened after the pandemic, he added.

BMA’s booth at the ATM 2023 has caught the attention of several participants, especially its demonstration corner for foot spas and the making of aromatic oils and spa salt, which underline Bangkok as a top destination for health tourism.

Also visiting the booth was Sorayut Chasombat, ambassador of Thailand to UAE.

The booth also showcases Bangkok’s various soft powers in Thai culture, the uniqueness of local folkways, historic attractions, Halal foods, and Muay Thai martial art, which is well-known globally, to the mainly upper-class tourists from UAE and the Middle East attending the event.