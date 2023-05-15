Post-election challenges for Thais and new government

If the government has clear policies and strong political stability, the country will have a robust foundation for implementing clear and sustainable policies, Thanawat added. The new government must therefore focus on policies that drive the economy, with priority given to economic recovery through tourism and strong exports, both of which are showing positive signs due to the global economic recovery.

Furthermore, it is crucial to develop various public infrastructure systems without burdening the people with excessive costs of living. Competitiveness must be enhanced to compensate for the loss of the country’s competitive edge due to a declining birth rate and weaker purchasing power. The government must utilise the existing workforce to boost productivity, and produce quality goods and services which meet local and foreign demands. Attracting more foreign investment and skilled labour to facilitate technology transfer and turn the country into a major production base is also necessary. First, though, the government must revise its business and investment laws to accommodate foreign investors and support infrastructure development projects that will enhance Thailand's competitiveness in the international arena.

While it is imperative that the country focuses on a shift towards new industries, such as the digital industry and the service sector in the next 3-4 years, there are concerns about whether there will be adequate political stability to carry out the vital business, economic and social policies to drive the country forward without major disruptions, Thanawat said.