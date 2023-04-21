Govt urged to develop precise, practical policies to spark digital transformation

Digital marketing and the digital economy will be a new growth engine for Thailand, Thanawat said at a press conference for the launch of a new digital marketing programme at the university.

Thailand’s digital economy has grown exponentially over the last few years, from around 5-7% of GDP to about 13% currently, according to official data, which values the Thai digital economy at about 2 trillion bath.

The university’s Institution of Trade Strategies estimates that digital marketing accounts for 5% of the digital economy, or about 900 billion baht, and that its share will continue to expand into the double digits in the next decade.

Political parties have not offered practical policies for the digital economy and are just scratching the industry’s surface, Thanawat said.

"We have yet to see much about digital economy policies from any political party, and the one that has is limited to the realm of digital finance only. We would like them to mention other topics as well, such as promoting digital business, developing digital infrastructure, and developing skilled talent," he explained.

According to a survey by the Institution of Trade Strategies, Thai people and businesses have widely adopted the use of digital platforms in their daily lives. Financial transactions, information gathering, and shopping are the primary reasons Thais use digital platforms, the surveys found.

More than 80% of respondents said they follow political news online and that this information influences their decision-making.

Thanawat said this demonstrates that digital experiences are becoming an increasingly important part of people's lives, which creates more business opportunities.