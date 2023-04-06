PPRP slams Pheu Thai’s 10,000-baht handout as return to Thai Rak Thai populism
The ruling Palang Pracharath Party has slammed its main election rival Pheu Thai for “resorting to the same old trick of populism” by promising a 10,000-baht digital handout to all Thais aged 16 and above.
PPRP deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, caretaker digital economy and society minister, took aim at the opposition party’s pledge to hand the money to Thai citizens via a new digital wallet.
Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin announced the campaign pledge on Wednesday. He said the policy would help stimulate consumption and the economy, as recipients would spend the handout at stores in their neighbourhoods.
Chaiwut hit back, saying the pledge reminded him of the populist policies enacted by Pheu Thai’s predecessor, Thai Rak Thai. The Thai Rak Thai government allocated one million baht to each village to set up a revolving credit fund, he pointed out.
“It’s the same old trick. They simply changed the figure from one million to 10,000 baht,” Chaiwut said.
Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted he had nothing to say about the digital wallet policy, before offering tacit criticism.
“I don’t want to make any comment on it,” Anutin replied when reporters asked him about the policy.
“But I’m confident Bhumjaithai’s policies will be useful to the people and will be practical. The people are not beggars. Instead it is they [the people] that all parties must serve and be grateful too.
“We need to give them [financial support] to improve their quality of life and to give them opportunities to make a living. But we must not view them as doing nothing and just stretching their hands out to beg.”
Doing so would be an act of disrespect to the people, he added.
He said politicians must instead convince the people that they are citizens with rights.
The general election is due on May 14.