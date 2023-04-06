PPRP slams Pheu Thai’s 10,000-baht handout as return to Thai Rak Thai populism

PPRP deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, caretaker digital economy and society minister, took aim at the opposition party’s pledge to hand the money to Thai citizens via a new digital wallet.

Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin announced the campaign pledge on Wednesday. He said the policy would help stimulate consumption and the economy, as recipients would spend the handout at stores in their neighbourhoods.

Chaiwut hit back, saying the pledge reminded him of the populist policies enacted by Pheu Thai’s predecessor, Thai Rak Thai. The Thai Rak Thai government allocated one million baht to each village to set up a revolving credit fund, he pointed out.

“It’s the same old trick. They simply changed the figure from one million to 10,000 baht,” Chaiwut said.