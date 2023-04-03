Thai govt agencies told to tighten cyber security after ‘9Near’ threat

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wisit said the agencies were given three key tasks, namely:

• Review if their IT systems met all security standards and re-scan their systems for possible security breaches or holes.

• Strictly follow guidelines to ensure all data is kept secure in line with key laws, such as the 2007 Computer Crime Act, the 2019 Cyber Security Act and the 2019 Personal Data Protection Act. Agencies must alert the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee immediately if their security has been breached.

• Seek help if required from the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee, the National Cyber Security Agency and the DES Ministry.

Wisit added that the meeting also discussed the implementation of the digital ID card after the DES Ministry published its directive in the Royal Gazette on December 23 for all government agencies to accept digital ID cards.

To accept digital national IDs, all agencies will be required to upgrade their systems.